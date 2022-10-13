CVE-2022-42889 Detail Modified This vulnerability has been modified since it was last analyzed by the NVD. It is awaiting reanalysis which may result in further changes to the information provided. Current Description Apache Commons Text performs variable interpolation, allowing properties to be dynamically evaluated and expanded. The standard format for interpolation is "${prefix:name}", where "prefix" is used to locate an instance of org.apache.commons.text.lookup.StringLookup that performs the interpolation. Starting with version 1.5 and continuing through 1.9, the set of default Lookup instances included interpolators that could result in arbitrary code execution or contact with remote servers. These lookups are: - "script" - execute expressions using the JVM script execution engine (javax.script) - "dns" - resolve dns records - "url" - load values from urls, including from remote servers Applications using the interpolation defaults in the affected versions may be vulnerable to remote code execution or unintentional contact with remote servers if untrusted configuration values are used. Users are recommended to upgrade to Apache Commons Text 1.10.0, which disables the problematic interpolators by default.

Severity CVSS Version 3.x CVSS Version 2.0



CVSS 3.x Severity and Metrics:

NIST: NVD Base Score: 9.8 CRITICAL Vector: CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H CVSS 2.0 Severity and Metrics:



NIST: NVD Base Score: N/A NVD score not yet provided. Weakness Enumeration CWE-ID CWE Name Source CWE-94 Improper Control of Generation of Code ('Code Injection') NIST Known Affected Software Configurations Switch to CPE 2.2 CPEs loading, please wait. Denotes Vulnerable Software

Change History 4 change records found show changes CVE Modified by Apache Software Foundation 10/17/2022 11:15:11 PM Action Type Old Value New Value Added Reference http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/10/18/1 [No Types Assigned]



Initial Analysis 10/17/2022 11:03:43 AM Action Type Old Value New Value Added CPE Configuration OR *cpe:2.3:a:apache:commons_text:*:*:*:*:*:*:*:* versions from (including) 1.5 up to (excluding) 1.10.0



Added CVSS V3.1 NIST AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H



Added CWE NIST CWE-94



Changed Reference Type http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/10/13/4 No Types Assigned



http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/10/13/4 Mailing List, Third Party Advisory



Changed Reference Type https://lists.apache.org/thread/n2bd4vdsgkqh2tm14l1wyc3jyol7s1om No Types Assigned



https://lists.apache.org/thread/n2bd4vdsgkqh2tm14l1wyc3jyol7s1om Mailing List, Vendor Advisory



CVE Modified by Apache Software Foundation 10/13/2022 11:15:09 AM Action Type Old Value New Value Added Reference http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/10/13/4 [No Types Assigned]



CVE Modified by Apache Software Foundation 10/13/2022 10:15:10 AM Action Type Old Value New Value Changed Description Record truncated, showing 500 of 1013 characters.

Apache Commons Text performs variable interpolation, allowing properties to be dynamically evaluated and expanded. The standard format for interpolation is "${prefix:name}", where "prefix" is used to locate an instance of org.apache.commons.text.lookup.StringLookup that performs the interpolation. Starting with version 1.5 and continuing through 1.9, the set of default Lookup instances included interpolators that could result in arbitrary code execution or contact with remote servers. These look

CVE Dictionary Entry:

CVE-2022-42889

NVD Published Date:

10/13/2022

NVD Last Modified:

10/17/2022

Source:

Apache Software Foundation

