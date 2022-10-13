U.S. flag   An official website of the United States government
National Vulnerability Database

National Vulnerability Database

NVD

  1. Vulnerabilities

CVE-2022-42889

Current Description

Apache Commons Text performs variable interpolation, allowing properties to be dynamically evaluated and expanded. The standard format for interpolation is "${prefix:name}", where "prefix" is used to locate an instance of org.apache.commons.text.lookup.StringLookup that performs the interpolation. Starting with version 1.5 and continuing through 1.9, the set of default Lookup instances included interpolators that could result in arbitrary code execution or contact with remote servers. These lookups are: - "script" - execute expressions using the JVM script execution engine (javax.script) - "dns" - resolve dns records - "url" - load values from urls, including from remote servers Applications using the interpolation defaults in the affected versions may be vulnerable to remote code execution or unintentional contact with remote servers if untrusted configuration values are used. Users are recommended to upgrade to Apache Commons Text 1.10.0, which disables the problematic interpolators by default.


View Analysis Description

Severity



CVSS 3.x Severity and Metrics:

NIST CVSS score
NIST: NVD
Base Score:  9.8 CRITICAL
Vector:  CVSS:3.1/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H


References to Advisories, Solutions, and Tools

Hyperlink Resource
http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/10/13/4 Mailing List  Third Party Advisory 
http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/10/18/1
https://lists.apache.org/thread/n2bd4vdsgkqh2tm14l1wyc3jyol7s1om Mailing List  Vendor Advisory 

Weakness Enumeration

CWE-ID CWE Name Source
CWE-94 Improper Control of Generation of Code ('Code Injection') cwe source acceptance level NIST  

Known Affected Software Configurations

Denotes Vulnerable Software
Change History

Quick Info

CVE Dictionary Entry:
CVE-2022-42889
NVD Published Date:
10/13/2022
NVD Last Modified:
10/17/2022
Source:
Apache Software Foundation